'I inherited a broke country', says new Liberian president

Liberia's new President George Weah on Tuesday pledged to fight endemic corruption as he spoke about conditions in his "broke country" on the first day of an official visit to Paris.

The former international football star who, took office on January 22, is faced with a dire economic situation in Liberia following two civil wars and a deadly Ebola epidemic in 2013-2015.

"I inherited a country that is very broke, depleted by political malfeasance. We have to make sure that the things that happened will not happen again," Weah said.

"I ordered a complete audit to make sure that what belongs to the government goes to the government."