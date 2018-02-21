DR Congo leader Kabila names new interior minister

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has named his party secretary general Henri Mova Sakanyi as the new interior minister and deputy prime minister, state television reported Tuesday.

He replaces Emmanuel Ramazani Shadari, who has been in the post since December 2016.

"This is no surprise for those who are familiar with the management of state affairs," a presidency source told AFP, without giving any further explanation.

"This is not a disavowal" of Shadari, another source said, citing recent reforms to the statutes of Kabila's ruling People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

The reforms, published last month, include the abolition of the party secretary general post to allow for a party president, a position many observers expect Kabila himself to assume.