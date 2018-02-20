Boko Haram attacks girls school in northeast Nigeria

Boko Haram jihadists launched an attack on a girls boarding school in northeast Nigeria but the students and teachers fled to safety, witnesses said Monday.

A convoy of fighters in pickup trucks descended on Dapchi village in the Bursari area of Yobe state around 6 pm (1700 GMT) targeting the school, resident Sheriff Aisami told AFP.

"When they stormed the village they began shooting and setting off explosives," Aisami said.

"This drew the attention of the girls in the Girls Science Secondary School, so the girls and the teachers were able to escape before the attackers got into the school."

Unable to kidnap the girls, the Boko Haram fighters looted the school before fleeing.

"There was an attack on the girls secondary school in Dapchi by Boko Haram," said a member of a local civilian militia battling the extremists.

"Obviously the attack was meant to abduct school girls but luckily they found none of the girls as they were taken away by teachers before they arrived," said the militia member, who declined to provide his name for safety reasons.