The highest-ranking official at the University of Zimbabwe‚ vice-chancellor Prof Levi Nyagura‚ was on Friday night picked up by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over the awarding of a PhD to former first lady Grace Mugabe.

According to the charge sheet‚ Nyagura "recommended without the approval of the university council" that the wife of ousted Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe be awarded the degree.

ZACC spokeswoman Phyllis Chikundura said the academic would appear in court on Saturday morning at about 10am.

"He's in custody. He will have his day in court tomorrow facing abuse-of-office charges‚" she said.

The university's sociology department had in January petitioned the ZACC to look into the matter‚ which it described as suspicious.