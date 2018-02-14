Kenyan athletes Rudisha, Kiprop opt out of Commonwealth Games

Kenya's 800 metres Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha and two-time Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop will not seek selection for this year's Commonwealth Games, team officials said Tuesday.

A total of 170 athletes have been invited for the one-day Kenyan trials in Nairobi on Saturday, during which the first three runners across the line will earn automatic qualification for the April 4-15 championships on Australia's Gold Coast.

But with the Commonwealth Games coming at an unusual time in the track season, before the summer, athletes have been forced to chose between the event or continuing their preparations for the outdoor track season.