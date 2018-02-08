Africa

Opposition firebrand deported to Canada for backing Raila's 'inauguration'

By AFP - 08 February 2018 - 09:42
Kenyan politician Miguna Miguna, left, watches as Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi on January 30.
Image: BAZ RATNER

An outspoken member of Kenya's opposition accused of treason for taking part in a mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga was deported to Canada on Tuesday.

The move came in defiance of a high court order that he be presented before a judge yesterday.

Miguna Miguna, an author and provocative firebrand member of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, was forced onto an international flight on Tuesday night.

"Miguna Miguna denounced his Kenyan citizenship years back, acquired Canadian citizenship and
never bothered to reclaim Kenyan citizenship in the legally prescribed manner.

"Neither did he disclose that he had another country's
citizenship despite being a lawyer who should have known better," said Kenya's interior ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka in a tweet yesterday.

