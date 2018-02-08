Gambia rejoins Commonwealth after democratic election

The Gambia was readmitted to the Commonwealth on Thursday, welcomed back into the fold after its sudden pullout in 2013 and following the democratic election last year of President Adama Barrow.

Former president Yahya Jammeh dramatically withdrew the impoverished west African nation in October 2013, branding the group an "extension of colonialism".

New President Adama Barrow began the readmission process in February last year, two months after topping an election after which Jammeh initially refused to give up his 22-year rule, triggering a crisis.