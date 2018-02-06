Africa

Pirates free oil tanker with 22 Indian crew in Gulf of Guinea

By Reuters - 06 February 2018 - 07:44
The Gulf of Guinea has become an increasing target for pirates who steal cargo and demand ransoms, even as piracy incidents fall worldwide, experts say.
Ocean Pirates - The Gulf of Guinea has become an increasing target for pirates who steal cargo and demand ransoms, even as piracy incidents fall worldwide, experts say.
Image: REUTERS

Pirates freed a ship carrying 22 Indian crew and 13,500 tonnes of gasoline on Tuesday, Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern, which was managing the ship, said in a statement.

"All crew members are reported to be safe and well and the cargo remains on board," the company said.

The Marine Express tanker was missing in the Gulf of Guinea after contact was lost in Benin on Friday.

Equatorial Guinea president dissolves government after polls

The country went to the polls for legislative, senatorial and municipal elections of November 12, last year.
News
1 day ago

The Gulf of Guinea has become an increasing target for pirates who steal cargo and demand ransoms, even as piracy incidents fall worldwide, experts say.

Ships in the area were the target of a series of piracy-related incidents last year, according to a January report by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), which highlighted the waters off West Africa as an area of growing concern.

Trending

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying suspected BLF members
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X