E.Guinea president reappoints same team after polls

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has reappointed his prime minister after dissolving the government last week.

"Making use of the powers granted to me by law, I appoint Francisco Pascual Obama Asue as Prime Minister in charge of administrative coordination," said a presidential decree, read on national television on Monday night.

Obiang also renamed the three deputy prime ministers to their posts.

Further appointments to his team are due to be announced later this week.

The outgoing government, formed after the April 2016 presidential election, was dissolved on Friday following legislative, senatorial and municipal elections in November, in accordance with the law.