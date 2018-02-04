Equatorial Guinea president dissolves government after polls

Equatorial Guinea’s president Teodoro Obiang Nguema has dissolved his government, including the powers of the prime minister and his three deputies, according to a decree read out on state television on Saturday.

The country went to the polls for legislative, senatorial and municipal elections of November 12, last year.

“Making use of the powers bestowed on me by the fundamental law, I put an end to the functions of the prime minister in charge of administrative coordination, of his deputy prime ministers and the rest of the members of the government... and I thank you for the services provided,” said the decree, which was dated Friday.