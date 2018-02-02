Zimbabwe has put screening mechanisms in place at the country's borders with Zambia‚ Mozambique‚ Botswana and South Africa in an attempt to contain a cholera outbreak.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said a National Response Team had put temporary holding camps in strategic areas‚ particularly on Zimbabwe's borders with Zambia‚ where 3‚000 cases and more than 70 deaths have been reported. More than 155 cases have been reported in Mozambique.

"Multi-sectorial teams have been activated at border posts and they work round the clock‚" he said.

A record 8‚500 cholera cases were recorded within a week in 2008 as Zimbabwe declared the country's worst outbreak in history a national disaster.