Journalists 'slept' in newsroom

Three Kenyan journalists spent the night in their newsroom yesterday in fear of arrest, watching plain-clothes policemen camped outside.

Lawyers were expected to file court petitions yesterday morning seeking to ensure their freedom.

Their station, NTV, was one of three independently owned stations shut down by Kenyan authorities on Tuesday after they broadcast live coverage of an opposition ceremony symbolically "swearing in" opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"We were doing our job, we had the right to do this, and if I was to do it again, I'd do it the same way," NTV senior anchor and reporter Ken Mijungu told Reuters after an anxious night spent conferring with lawyers and wondering if police would appear with arrest warrants.

He said his colleagues, Larry Madowo and Linus Kaikai, had all been independently warned by security sources on Wednesday that their arrest was imminent.