Rights groups decry Kenya television shutdown

Rights groups on Wednesday criticised the Kenya government's move to block live coverage of a mock inauguration by the opposition as a "violation" of the public's right to information.

Three of the country's main private television channels had their live feeds cut or blocked, while the state-run Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) was allowed to continue.

Kenya's Communication Authority shut down NTV, Citizen TV and KTN as thousands of opposition supporters gathered in Nairobi to watch their leader, Raila Odinga, swear himself in as "people's president" as part of a campaign of defiance against the conduct and results of last year's election.

"Kenyan authorities have restricted media coverage at a critical moment, and violated the public's right to information about important events," said Otsieno Namwaya, Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW).