Kenya opposition supporters gather for Odinga ‘swearing-in’

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga gathered in Nairobi Tuesday ahead of a ceremony to swear him in as an alternative president, three months after he claims an election was stolen from him.

The planned “inauguration” has raised fears of violence as police had vowed not to allow the event to go ahead. However officers kept their distance as hundreds gathered at the Uhuru park venue.

Odinga, 72, a veteran opposition leader who claims he has had three elections stolen from him, has refused to accept President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, which came after a deeply divisive 2017 polls season in which rights activists say at least 92 people were killed.

First was an election on August 8, won by Kenyatta, which was annulled in a historic decision by the Supreme Court, which ordered a re-run on October 26.

Claiming the poll would not be fair, Odinga boycotted the second vote and Kenyatta won with 98%. Odinga postponed a previous effort to swear himself in last month, but his party insists Tuesday’s event will take place.

“We intend to hold a peaceful event, in total compliance with the constitution and the law,” read a statement from the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.