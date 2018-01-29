Kenya opposition to swear-in leader as 'president'

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga is planning to have himself sworn in as an alternative president on Tuesday, seen as a final push to challenge Uhuru Kenyatta's election.

Odinga challenged the result of the original August vote winning an unprecedented annulment, but then boycotted the court-ordered re-run in October handing victory to Kenyatta who won 98 percent of the vote but with a turnout of just 39 percent.

On Tuesday the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) which continues to claim fraud and wants another election to be held, intends to stage its own "swearing-in" ceremony in the capital Nairobi, hoping to pressure the government for talks.

The ceremony -- if it goes ahead -- will put the opposition on a collision course with police and the government, with attorney general Githu Muigai warning in December that any "swearing-in" would be treasonous raising the possibility of Odinga's arrest, a move that would heighten tensions.

Police have said the gathering, to be held at Nairobi's central Uhuru Park, is illegal with city police chief Japheth Koome saying Sunday "the grounds will be a no-go zone".