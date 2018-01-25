Zimbabwe elections before July: president

Zimbabwe will go to the polls before July, in the first elections since Robert Mugabe was ousted after 37 years in power, the country’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Wednesday.

Mnangagwa, who took office in November after a shock military takeover led to Mugabe’s resignation, promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses.

Under Mugabe, who had ruled since 1980, Zimbabwean elections were marred by vote-rigging, intimidation and violent suppression of the opposition.

“Next month I will be able to make a proclamation of elections, so I believe that elections will not be in July, they will be earlier than July,” Mnangagwa said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We want to have free, fair, credible elections, free of violence,” he said, adding that he would welcome international observers.

“If you have that criteria, why would you want to deny international observers coming into our country? The European Union... I would welcome them,” he said.

“If we lose elections, that’s it. Whichever party wins the election will proceed to take the reins of power.” The elections, which were previously expected in late July or August, will choose the country’s president and both houses of parliament.