Joy and hope in Liberia as George Weah sworn in as president

“Together we owe our citizens clarity on fundamental issues such as the land beneath their feet, freedom of speech and how national resources and responsibilities are going to be shared,” he said.

“It is time to be honest with our people. Though corruption is a habit among our people, we must end it,” said Weah, declaring he had an “overwhelming mandate” to do so.

But he urged the public to pull together for the tasks that lay ahead, with the wounds of the past only now beginning to heal.

“United, we are certain to succeed as a nation, divided we are certain to fall,” he declared.

“We have arrived here on the blood, sweat and tears and suffering of so many of our citizens, too many of whom died long before real equality,” he noted, referring to the quarter of a million people killed in Liberia’s 1989-2003 civil war.

Weah’s election is a watershed moment for the country’s poor, many of whom view his ascent from Monrovia’s slums to the nation’s highest office with a feeling close to reverence. “He came from nowhere but today he became a president. It means a lot for me and I’m so happy to witness this in my own country,” said Suah Collins, selling drinks at the stadium.

After losing his first run at the presidency to Sirleaf in 2005, Weah has spent a dozen years attempting to gain political credibility to match his popularity, becoming a senator in 2014.

He now begins his task with severe restraints on spending and outsized expectations from the population, as well as a depressed market for the country’s main exports of rubber and iron ore.

More than 60% of its 4.6-million citizens are under 25, and many voted for Weah in the belief he would quickly boost employment. Liberia ranks 177th on the 188 countries in the UN’s Human Development Index.

Sirleaf’s last act in office was to sign into law the abolition of female genital mutilation and stronger protection for survivors of domestic abuse — her final legacy to Liberian women enduring endemic levels of abuse and rape.