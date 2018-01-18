Tanzanian government bans posting of ‘raunchy pictures’ on social media

If you are a participant of #ThirstTrapTuesday you could find yourself in big trouble in Tanzania.

According to a report by Pulse live.co.ke the Tanzanian government has banned the posting of ‘nude pictures’ on social media.

It appears the ban is currently aimed at the countries' entertainment personalities.

The report states that the Music Regulatory Board of Tanzania has summoned actress and singer Susan Michael, stage name Pretty Kind, to appear before them.

Her crime? Posting salacious snaps on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The ban means that an artist cannot perform music for six months or post on social platforms.

Pretty Kind apologised to the government and is now serving her ‘sentence’.

In 2017 the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) proposed the Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations, 2017, draft.