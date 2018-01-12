Malian army plans anti-jihadist operation in restive centre

Mali's army is to deploy patrols in an operation to fight jihadists in the country's restive centre, according to documents and sources consulted by AFP, as the government expresses concern over extreme instability in the area.

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga said last week "urgent measures" were required to address Al-Qaeda-linked groups who control territory in the area.

The eventual deployment of around 1,000 soldiers is aimed at "assuring the security of people and goods as well as fighting the jihadists," a Malian defence ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A security plan will include foot and motorbike patrols in the community, copying the modus operandi of jihadist networks in the area, according to a document outlining the measures.