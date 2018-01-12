Gabon president defends constitutional change after parliament gives okay

Gabonese President Ali Bongo on Wednesday defended a plan to change the constitution after the fiercely-contested draft cleared a key hurdle.

Parliament on Wednesday approved a raft of changes that the opposition has slammed as a power grab, and the draft now goes to the constitutional court for its approval.

Under the changes, the president will "determine the policy of the nation," whereas the previous text stated only that he or she would govern "in consultation with the government".

Rejecting an opposition campaign to limit Bongo's time in office, the new constitution like its predecessor sets no restrictions on the amount of times the president can be re-elected.

However, it introduces a two-round voting system, something the opposition had demanded.