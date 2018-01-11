Kenya plans to lift ban on citizens working in the Gulf

Working as a tutor for three children from a wealthy family in Qatar, Kenyan migrant Wairimu did not suspect that her employer's offer to take her for a medical check-up was a ploy to confiscate her passport.

Three months later, she is trapped as she has yet to muster up the courage to ask her to return the document so that she can quit her job.

"I came here to be a tutor ... but my boss wants me to do housework and still help the children ... It is too much work," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Doha.

"Without a passport, I can neither get another job nor travel back home ... [My employer] has also become hostile and rude to me and it is hard for me to approach her."

Kenya plans to lift a ban on its citizens working in the Gulf - introduced in 2014 because of abuses - with new safeguards, such as requiring recruitment agencies to pay a security bond so they can repatriate any distressed migrants.