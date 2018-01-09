DR Congo mourns flood victims as cholera fears mount

DR Congo started two days of national mourning Monday for 48 people killed by floods and mudslides in the capital Kinshasa amid concerns of a cholera outbreak in the vast city of 10 million.

The mid-week fatalities following torrential rain wreaked havoc on flimsy homes which were flattened by mudslides.

"I am here to survey the damage first-hand," said Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala, visiting the working-class districts of Bandal and Kitambo of the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo.

He met a widow in her fifties who lost five children in the floods. She wasn't home at the time and her sixth child a 14-year-old girl was rescued by her neighbour John Bompengo, a photographer.

"Around two in the morning on Thursday I was woken by a deafening sound. We ran. We climbed the roof... and we pulled out the young girl who cried immediately 'My brothers are already dead'," he told AFP.