Surgery death rates in Africa are twice global average: study

The risk of dying from scheduled surgery in Africa is more than double the global average, researchers said on Wednesday, in a study shedding light on one of the continent's biggest but poorly investigated healthcare problems.

Patients who go under the knife in Africa in theory have a lower profile for risk than counterparts elsewhere, as they tend to be younger and are likelier to be admitted for minor rather than major surgery, the investigators found.

But, they discovered, nearly one in five people who underwent surgery in Africa developed complications.

In the case of elective surgery operations that are scheduled in advance and do not involve a medical emergency the death rate was 1.0 percent, compared with 0.5 percent in the global average.

The paper, published in The Lancet medical journal, is described as the deepest and widest probe into surgery across Africa.