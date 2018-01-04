E. Guinea troops shoot dead 'mercenary' in clashes: state TV

Troops in Equatorial Guinea shot dead a "mercenary" during clashes Wednesday near the border with Cameroon, state television reported, hours after an official said the government had thwarted a coup against President Teodoro Obiang.

TVGE, the official news channel in the tiny west African nation, said security forces had killed "a mercenary... and used gunfire to disperse them (others) in the forests along the border".

The report did not mention how many "mercenaries" were involved or for how long clashes lasted.

Hours earlier, Security Minister Nicolas Obama Nchama told public radio that the country had thwarted a "coup" in December that was aimed at toppling Obiang, Africa's longest serving president.

"Mercenaries... were recruited by Equatorial Guinean militants from certain radical opposition parties with the support of certain powers," he said.