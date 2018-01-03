Internet restored in DR Congo after deadly protests

Internet was restored in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday after the government cut services for three days on the eve of protests against the president, AFP reporters said.

The Congolese minister for telecommunications Emery Okundji ordered mobile operators to cut internet and SMS services "for reasons of state security" on Saturday.

Catholic and opposition groups on Sunday pushed ahead with banned demonstrations, which were met with a deadly crackdown by authorities, who fired tear gas into churches and bullets in the air to break up gatherings at Catholic masses.

At least eight people were killed and dozens arrested, including 12 altar boys leading a march in Kinshasa.