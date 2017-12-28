Thousands protest in Morocco after coal mine deaths

Thousands of protesters in northeastern Morocco on Wednesday called for "jobs and development" in the fourth day of mass protests since two miners died in a shuttered coal pit.

"No to marginalisation," cried the mostly young demonstrators in the main square of the impoverished city of Jerada.

On Friday, two brothers died in a tunnel accident 85 metres (280 feet) below ground, sparking the fury of residents over what they view as state neglect.

"We ask the state to find solutions to our problems: unemployment, water and electricity bills that are too high," one 23-year-old protester said.

"Young people go down into the mines because they have no other option. We ask the authorities to find us an alternative," he said.