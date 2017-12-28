Four inmates dead, 36 missing in Nigeria jail break: police

Four inmates were killed and 36 went missing on Wednesday when wardens shot at fleeing prisoners in a bid to thwart a jail break in southern Nigeria, police said.

"There was an attack on kitchen staff that were on duty at Ikot Ekpene prison in Akwa Ibom state by some prisoners," said state police spokesman Ogbajie Ogbajie in a statement.

"They seized an axe from a fellow inmate attached to the kitchen, inflicting a deep cut to the inmate's head in the process and immediately made for the rear entrance to the prison. They broke the door with the axe and engaged the staff that chased after them," he said.