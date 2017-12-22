Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa woos fled nationals to return

Zimbabwe’s new leader on Thursday appealed to millions of nationals who fled economic decline and political turmoil to return home and help rebuild the nation following the fall of Robert Mugabe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, took over from the long-time leader who resigned on November 21 following a military takeover. Mugabe had ruled the southern African country for 37 years.

“You are so many here in the diaspora because of in particular economic challenges that beset our country,” said Mnangagwa during a speech in Pretoria in South Africa during his maiden foreign trip.

“I appeal to you to come to Zimbabwe,” he said exactly a month after Mugabe tendered his resignation under popular pressure and as he faced impeachment.

“Zimbabwe is your home, you are welcome (back),” said Mnangagwa adding the country needed the skills and experience Zimbabweans have acquired in the diaspora. Millions of Zimbabweans have left the country over the past nearly two decades and the bulk of them are in South Africa.

“Whatever offence we committed to you please put that behind you.... forgive.

“I wish to say may we together agree that let bygones be bygones and look in the future with hope.