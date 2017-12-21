Ugandan MPs vote to scrap presidential age limit

Ugandan lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to remove presidential age limits, paving the way for President Yoweri Museveni to serve a sixth term in office.

The highly controversial bill passed with 315 votes for, 62 against and two abstentions, after three days of chaotic debates in which some opposition MPs were suspended, while others walked out.

The bill will pass into law once it is signed by Museveni.

Under current laws Museveni, 73, would not be eligible to run for office again in 2021 as candidates over 75 are not allowed.

The new bill re-introduces presidential term limits, which were scrapped with the introduction of multi-party politics in 2005, however this will only come into force following the next election — meaning Museveni could serve two more terms.

And in a move widely viewed as a quid pro quo for lawmakers backing the unpopular age limit bill, the terms of MPs and local government officials were extended from five to seven years, pushing parliamentary elections to 2023.

Human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo told AFP the moves were “a reversal of Uganda’s democratic process“.