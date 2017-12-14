Tanzania calls for probe into UN peacekeeper killings

Tanzanian army chief General Venance Mabeyo said one soldier was still missing and 44 wounded troops were being treated in hospital.

"We hope that the United Nations will do this quickly," Majaliwa added, speaking alongside UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The peacekeepers were killed on December 7 in the war-torn eastern DR Congo by gunmen suspected to be from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Muslim rebel force. They do not claim the attacks.

The attack was the biggest single loss of peacekeepers in nearly a quarter of a century.

str-ndy/pjm/ri