Nigeria says it 'by no means' supports Cameroon secessionists

Nigeria called for an end to violence in neighbouring Cameroon, where a crisis sparked by a separatist drive in English-speaking areas has forced thousands of people to seek sanctuary across the border.

"The Nigerian state by no means supports the secessionists," Nigerian ambassador Lawan Abba Gashagar said Thursday, after a meeting with Cameroon's President Paul Biya.

"The Nigerian government supports a swift return to peace in Cameroon and the preservation of its territorial integrity," said the ambassador, who is also a special envoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting came as thousands of Cameroonians fled across the border into English-speaking Nigeria.

While some are fleeing the unrest, others are suspected to be secessionists in favour of armed struggle, who could use the Nigerian side of the border as a base.