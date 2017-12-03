Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

- A 258-strong regional force was deployed to Lesotho on Saturday to ease security concerns in the landlocked kingdom after the killing of the country’s top army commander in September.

The move by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional bloc, was approved in September after Khoantle Motsomotso was shot dead at a barracks by officers from a perceived rival faction.

The shootout came just two months after elections and shattered hopes of ushering in a new era of stability in the volatile country.