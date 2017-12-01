Congo journalists attacked at opposition lawyers' press conference

Unidentified men in plainclothes have assaulted a group of journalists in the Republic of Congo, including an AFP reporter, as they attended a press conference organised by the lawyers of a jailed opposition figure.

Laudes Martial Mbon, who also works for French radio station RFI, told AFP's bureau in Kinshasa in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo by phone that the press conference had to be cancelled Thursday.

"I was attacked by people in plainclothes who struck me and took away my possessions, my microphone, dictaphone and my phone," he said, adding other reporters had also had their phones snatched.

"Journalists and even bystanders were assaulted," he added.