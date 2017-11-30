EU, UN and African leaders draw up emergency plan for migrants in Libya

The European Union, United Nations and African Union have agreed to an emergency plan to dismantle people smuggling networks and repatriate stranded migrants in an effort to ease a human rights disaster in Libya, officials said.

Details of the strategy were negotiated at an African Union-European Union summit that opened on Wednesday in Ivory Coast, and the plan was expected to be finalised on Thursday.

Images broadcast by CNN earlier this month appearing to show migrants auctioned off as slaves by Libyan traffickers has sparked outrage in Europe and anger in Africa. It shone a light on abuses committed against African migrants seeking to reach Europe, forcing the issue to the top of the agenda of a summit meant to focus on Africa's youth.