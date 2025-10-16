Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala approaches high court in latest bail bid

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will appear at the Johannesburg high court on Monday in his latest attempt to be released on bail.

Matlala faces an attempted murder charge and was denied bail a month ago at the Alexandra magistrate’s court. This was after the court said he is a danger to society and might interfere with state witnesses should he be released.

The NPA had previously said it was preparing to oppose Matlala’s application to appeal the Alexandra judgement which denied him bail.

“We can confirm as the NPA that we received their motion which intends to appeal the judgement of the Alexandra magistrate’s court that denied him bail.

“Furthermore, as the state, we can indicate that we are in the process of preparing to oppose this application. We believe that this court was not misdirected, whether in law or factually, so we will be opposing this application,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Matlala is alleged to be the mastermind behind the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane, whose car was showered with bullets in 2023 in Sandton.