Usindiso accused asks for postponement after apologising

The man who allegedly started the deadly Usindiso fire that left 76 people dead has apologised for storming out of court during the last hearing, blaming his behaviour on poor health and mental distress.

The matter had to be postponed that day because Sithembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, 31, refused to leave the cells so that the trial could continue.

“I am sorry for how I acted before. I realise I disrespected the court and you, my Lord. I was under pressure and wanted to clear my name,” Mdlalose told the court on Wednesday.

After addressing the court, he asked for another postponement. However, the prosecutor expressed frustration about the continued delays.

Adv Thami Mpekane said while illness was beyond the court’s control, the postponements were stalling progress in a matter that had already dragged on for months.

“Although there is nothing the state can do when one is sick, we want to put it on record that we are unhappy about it. We are asking that this be a final postponement as the cross-examination needs to conclude,” Mpekane said.