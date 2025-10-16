UFS and student leaders reach two-year agreement on provisional registration

The University of the Free State (UFS) and student leaders have reached an agreement to phase out provisional registration over two years after days of protests that disrupted academic activities and led to the closure of the Qwaqwa campus.

The university’s executive committee, Institutional Student Representative Council, and Campus Student Representative Councils (CSRCs) from all three campuses met on Wednesday and agreed that provisional registration will be gradually phased out between 2026 and 2027.

According to UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader, this phased approach will allow the university time to assess the risks students face with a view to assisting them. The agreement was part of the university’s efforts to “build a fairer, more equitable and sustainable financial support system for academically deserving students”.

As part of the new arrangement, students with debt of up to R70,000 will be allowed to register, and all registered students will have access to their academic records regardless of outstanding balances. Loader said the decision “reflects the university’s commitment to supporting students within a financially sustainable framework”.

The agreement came after days of tension on UFS campuses over the scrapping of provisional registration. This long-standing system allowed financially struggling students to register while paying their fees in instalments.

Protests erupted on the Bloemfontein, Qwaqwa and South campuses, leading to damage to university property and injuries to staff and security personnel. On Monday evening, a group of students on the Qwaqwa campus allegedly engaged in vandalism and arson. “Two staff members were assaulted, and several security officers sustained injuries, with three still hospitalised,” said Loader.

The university condemned the violence, saying such actions “undermine the safety, wellbeing and values of the university community”.

UFS management has since obtained an interim court order prohibiting unlawful conduct on all campuses. The Qwaqwa campus remains closed due to the extent of the damage, while academic staff will return in phases once safety assessments are complete.

A representative of the Qwaqwa CSRC said that while the situation had calmed, many students were stranded. “Most students who could afford to vacate have gone home. Others are staying with friends or in a church that helped us. The university did not provide anything — no transport, no accommodation, nothing,” he said.

He added that students were not consulted before the decision to vacate residences. “We were told through an email that students must leave within 24 hours.”

The SRC welcomed the agreement to extend provisional registration for two more years but said concerns remain about student safety and financial hardship. “We’re relieved that provisional registration will continue for now, but the university must do better to protect students and understand their realities,” said the SRC representative.

For now, academic activities at all campuses are suspended until further notice.

