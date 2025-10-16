Cash-strapped residents and businesses at three Gauteng municipalities are being thrown a lifeline through debt relief programmes aimed at easing the burden of unpaid municipal bills.
In Emfuleni, finance MEC Hassan Mako said the municipality is now offering an incentive that could see qualifying customers receive relief on up to 50% of their outs–tanding balances as of March 31.
Mako said the debt must be older than 90 days and that the municipality was looking to this programme to assist with their debt to entities like Rand Water and Eskom.
“We’ve seen from Tshwane and Ekurhuleni that incentives work. If we can encourage people to pay, it helps us settle our current accounts with Rand Water and Eskom,” Mako said.
In July, Sowetan reported that Emfuleni was among 63 municipalities that were part of the Eskom debt-relief programme but were not complying with its requirements because it could not manage debt collection from households and businesses.
Emfuleni is currently sitting on R671m in historical debt with their customers.
Mako said some of it stems from tariff disputes, but much of it is linked to the devastating impact of Covid-19 and the deindustrialisation of the Vaal, which has eroded the municipality’s revenue collection base.
“This incentive can also help businesses reinvest and energise the local economy. That means jobs for our people,” Mako said.
In Tshwane, the city’s debt relief programme has already made a difference, with spokesperson Selby Bokaba stating that more than 85,000 accounts benefited while over 1,000 customers entered into payment arrangements.
“A total of 22,868 amnesty applications linked to meter tampering were received and are being processed. The city collected R84.5m that would’ve otherwise been lost, and the city is considering a repeat of the programme in other financial years,” Bokaba said.
Struggling residents get relief from unpaid municipal bills
Debt-ridden municipalities pin hopes on debt relief programme to assist settle accounts in arrears
He added that the amounts written off had no impact on the city’s finances because they were already factored into the budget as debt impairment.
Meanwhile, in Ekurhuleni, the programme has had a bigger impact for indigent households.
Municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said more than 204,000 indigent residents qualified for a 100% write-off under the 2024-2025 indigent policy.
“An additional 9,011 residential and business customers received benefits. All approved applicants must enter into a payment arrangement over 36 months,” Dlamini said.
The scheme, which runs until June 30 2026, is designed to rehabilitate debtors and improve revenue collection.
“This programme will ease the debt burden and enhance liquidity. It’s about giving people a chance to catch up and restore dignity,” Dlamini said.
