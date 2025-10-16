Ramaphosa suspends inspector general of intelligence amid conduct probe

“Section 7(5) of the Act provides that ‘if the Inspector-General is the subject of an investigation by the (JSCI) in terms of subsection (4), he or she may be suspended by the President pending a decision in such investigation’,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Fazel is a former chief operating officer in the same office. He was also a deputy director-general at the State Security Agency. Ramaphosa appointed him in his current position in November 2022.

