Police open inquiry after medicine found at Limpopo fatal bus crash site

Limpopo police have opened an inquiry following the discovery of medication at the scene of the fatal crash involving a bus that was en route to Zimbabwe. Forty-three people died in the crash.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said according to Section 22A of the Medicine and Related Substances Act, it is a crime in SA to possess certain scheduled medicines without authorisation.

“Legally, someone is only permitted to possess and carry the quantity of medicine you have been prescribed by an authorised prescriber. Carrying a large quantity of medicine without exception is illegal,” he said.

The bus, which was coming from the Eastern Cape, was carrying citizens of Zimbabwe and Malawi. According to one of the survivors, a Malawi national, the bus was going to end its trip in Harare. He and others were to take another one to Blantyre, Malawi.