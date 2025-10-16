Pig farm murders: Witness says they had shot at people before

When the Limpopo farmer and his employee shot two women who were scavenging for food then fed them to pigs, it was not for the first time that they were shooting at people collecting expired food meant for pigs on the farm.

This was the testimony of Adrian Rudolf de Wet, who was with Zachariah Olivier on the evening of August 17 when they allegedly shot at a group of people who were looking for the expired food on the farm. Maria Makgato and Lucadia Ndlovu were killed. Ndlovu’s husband, who was with them, was also shot but managed to escape.

“It was not for the first time; that is how we used to shoot when chasing people away,” De Wet testified. “[But] Olivier always shot straight [at them].”

He also added that there had been “plenty of times” that family and friends warned them that if they continue shooting at people scavenging for expired food on the farm, they may kill them and end up in jail.