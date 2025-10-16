Masemola knew of PKTT disbandment - Mchunu

According to Mchunu, in November last year Masemola said the PKTT was not a formal unit but a task team.

“This to me was obvious because the NPKTT [national political task team] was a task team and not a unit. The important part about what he said was that the intention of the NPKTT was to evolve to a dedicated murder and robbery unit,” he said in his statement on Thursday.

“...the national commissioner withheld information from this committee. He was aware of a work study that was undertaken and signed by General [Khehla] Sitole, the former national commissioner, in June 2019.

“The work study disbanded the NPKTT and resuscitated all the specialised units, including the murder and robbery unit.

“This occurred before I came into the position. Mine was to give effect to the work study outcomes.”

Mchunu said everyone was aware that the task team had a start and end date.

During his testimony this week, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya - the suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection -told MPs that Masemola was consulted about the disbandment of the political killings task team.

He said Masemola had known since November 2024 that the task team was not meant to be a permanent unit.

“The national commissioner was consulted, along with all other senior managers, and he never actually showed any objection to the disbandment. As a result, the process started.”

However, last week Masemola told the same committee that he was not consulted about the disbandment of the PKTT before the decision was taken on December 31.

He said he was on leave when colleagues shared the letter to disband the unit.

Evidence leader, adv Norman Arendse told Mchunu that they had asked for minutes of the meetings and that the only minutes they had received were for November 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mchunu following allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had interfered in police investigations and issued a directive to disband the political killings task team, a decision that fell outside his mandate.

He is also alleged to have ties with corrupt businessmen and to be protecting individuals linked to organised crime.

Sowetan