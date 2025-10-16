News

IN PICS | Bad weather blamed after two pilots die in separate crashes in KZN

16 October 2025 - 13:45
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Image: Supplied

Inclement weather has been blamed for the deaths of two pilots who flew from Mpumalanga in two separate aircraft and then crashed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIDD) of the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said reports were that both aircraft had flown in a loose formation from Secunda Airport en route to Margate Airport in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

However, they went missing when in KwaZulu-Natal.

“After they were reported missing in inclement weather, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) immediately launched a search that led to the successful recovery of both aircraft.

“The first missing aircraft, with a fatality of the one occupant on board, was found on Wednesday evening in Nottingham, also in the KZN Midlands,” said the AIID statement.

After they were reported missing in inclement weather, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) immediately launched a search that led to the successful recovery of both aircraft.
Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division

The second aircraft was found on Thursday morning around 7am.

“The ARCC located the wreckage at approximately 7am in the Boston area.

“The pilot who was the sole occupant on board was fatally injured, and the aircraft substantially damaged,” said the SACAA.

Sibonelo Duma, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements, sent condolences to the families of the pilots.

“We pray to God to give families of the two pilots strength during this difficult period.

“We can imagine the pain experienced by the families,” he said.

The recent crashes bring to over 50 the number of crashes since the beginning of the year, which claimed more than 10 lives.

Sowetan

Rescuers search for missing people, aircraft parts after Air India crash kills more than 240

Rescue workers searched for missing people and aircraft parts on Friday after an Air India plane crashed onto a medical college hostel in the city of ...
News
4 months ago

Young pilot who died in crash had dreams of owning fleet of light aircraft

The family of a 22-year-old pilot who is one of three people who died after their light aircraft crashed in KZN say that when that plane went down, ...
News
4 months ago

SA pilot, official killed in plane crash during Chad rhino monitoring mission

A small aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its South Africanpilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring ...
News
5 months ago

Rescuers search for missing people, aircraft parts after Air India crash kills more than 240

Rescue workers searched for missing people and aircraft parts on Friday after an Air India plane crashed onto a medical college hostel in the city of ...
News
4 months ago

Young pilot who died in crash had dreams of owning fleet of light aircraft

The family of a 22-year-old pilot who is one of three people who died after their light aircraft crashed in KZN say that when that plane went down, ...
News
4 months ago

SA pilot, official killed in plane crash during Chad rhino monitoring mission

A small aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its South Africanpilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring ...
News
5 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

SL Cabinet | Amapanyaza legality, Motsepe vs Twala, Hendricks' Israeli ordeal— ...
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor