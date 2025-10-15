News

Police investigate triple shooting in Hout Bay

By TIMESLIVE - 15 October 2025 - 09:46
All three victims sustained gunshot wounds.
Image: 123RF/valdasds1

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile has condemned the overnight shooting of three men in a vehicle at Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

Police were called to the scene at Holomisa Square at 11.45pm on Tuesday. A silver Hyundai i20 was found with the bodies of the men who had sustained gunshot wounds.

“The motive for the triple murder is yet to be established but extortion-related activity has not been ruled out. Detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crime unit are pursuing all leads to identify those responsible,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

Police appealed to anyone with information regarding the incident or who could help identify the victims to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS mobile application. All information will be treated confidentially.

TimesLIVE

