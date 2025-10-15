According to Dlamini, metro police who were busy performing their duties in the area saw a Golf driving erratically in front of another motor vehicle. He said the officers stopped the Golf to find out what the road rage was all about.
Metro police nab fake cops in Daveyton hijacking attempt
SAPS gear and community police forum reflective jacket recovered from suspects' vehicle
Ekurhuleni metro police patrolling around Daveyton arrested five men who were allegedly pretending to be police officers and attempting to hijack vehicles.
Among the things found in the car were SAPS uniform and a Hartebeespoortdam community police forum reflective jacket.
Spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni, Zweli Dlamini, said the 36-year-old male victim told police that he was driving along N12 when a woman flagged him down for a lift, and he stopped and picked her up.
“As the lady got off the motor vehicle, he was blocked from the front by a white VW Golf, and a male wearing a police reflective jacket and jeans climbed out. That was when he immediately thought this might not be the real police [officer], and he drove off. The VW Golf chased him and tried to block him again, and he drove off without stopping.”
