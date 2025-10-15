News

Metro police nab fake cops in Daveyton hijacking attempt

SAPS gear and community police forum reflective jacket recovered from suspects' vehicle

By Botho Molosankwe - 15 October 2025 - 12:16
Five men were arrested in Daveyton for pretending to be police officers.
Image: Supplied

Ekurhuleni metro police patrolling around Daveyton arrested five men who were allegedly pretending to be police officers and attempting to hijack vehicles.

Among the things found in the car were SAPS uniform and a Hartebeespoortdam community police forum reflective jacket.

Spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni, Zweli Dlamini, said the 36-year-old male victim told police that he was driving along N12 when a woman flagged him down for a lift, and he stopped and picked her up.

“As the lady got off the motor vehicle, he was blocked from the front by a white VW Golf, and a male wearing a police reflective jacket and jeans climbed out. That was when he immediately thought this might not be the real police [officer], and he drove off. The VW Golf chased him and tried to block him again, and he drove off without stopping.”

As the lady got off the motor vehicle, he was blocked from the front by a white VW Golf, and a male wearing a police reflective jacket and jeans climbed out.
Ekurhuleni spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini

According to Dlamini, metro police who were busy performing their duties in the area saw a Golf driving erratically in front of another motor vehicle. He said the officers stopped the Golf to find out what the road rage was all about.

“That was when the driver of the other vehicle (victim) drove back to the officers and explained what had happened.

“The officers checked the vehicle and found SAPS police uniform, a CPF reflective jacket, cellphones, a screwdriver, a taser, two arm belts (famously known as fighting belts), and a firearm license which did not belong to the suspects in the VW Golf. After questioning the suspects in the VW Golf, it became apparent that none of them were police officers,” Dlamini said.

Five men aged between 28 and 34 years were arrested for possession of the SAPS uniform, impersonating police officers and attempted hijacking. They were expected to appear in court soon.

