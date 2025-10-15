On Tuesday, Sibiya said: “I am repeating here on record, under oath, that there was a meeting held on the 27th of November, where a consultation was made with all stakeholders, all relevant parties, in the presence of the national commissioner. The national commissioner saw that there is not a permanent structure and it was meant to evolve into a unit.”
Masemola consulted on task team disbandment, says Sibiya
Image: Brenton Geach
Suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, says national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was consulted about the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT).
He said Masemola knew since November 2024 that the task team was not meant to be a permanent unit.
Sibiya was testifying before parliament's ad hoc committee probing allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
“The national commissioner was consulted, along with all other senior managers, and he never actually showed any objection to the disbandment. As a result, the process started.”
Sibiya said before Masemola was consulted, there was a complaint received from members of the community sent to Prof Mary de Haas from KwaZulu-Natal. Sibiya said De Haas sent the complaint to parliament and to suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Sibiya did not expand on the complaint.
Last week, Masemola said he was not consulted about the disbandment of the PKTT before the decision was taken on December 31.
He said he was on leave at the time when colleagues shared the letter to disband the unit.
On Tuesday, Sibiya said: “I am repeating here on record, under oath, that there was a meeting held on the 27th of November, where a consultation was made with all stakeholders, all relevant parties, in the presence of the national commissioner. The national commissioner saw that there is not a permanent structure and it was meant to evolve into a unit.”
He said after the letter was sent to Masemola, the national commissioner forwarded it to him to communicate the directive to the team.
Sibiya was also grilled on his purported relationship with Brown Mogotsi, the alleged associate of Mchunu and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Member of the ad hoc committee Sibonelo Nomvalo said Sibiya had done “exceptionally well” during his testimony, saying there are people “that are perceived to be rogue and who are perceived to be having questionable characters”.
“But, as a police officer, are you not aware that you are easily accessible to people who have questionable characters? Is that not a concern to you?” Nomvalo asked.
Sibiya said he does not have a relationship with Mogotsi or Matlala. “I said that my relationship with Brown gave me valuable information,” he said.
But Nomvalo hit back, saying that Sibiya was contradicting himself.
“You said the information that he gave to you was already in your possession. How can something that you know be valuable when it comes for the second time?” Nomvalo asked.
Sibiya said there was nothing wrong with Mogotsi giving him information he already knew.
He said the removal of 121 dockets from the task team had to happen because a decision had been taken to disband it immediately.
At a televised media briefing on July 6, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the dockets were removed from the task team and handed to Sibiya’s office.
Sibiya told the committee he was the custodian of all the dockets in the country.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach asked if Mkhwanazi's press conference constituted a genuine desire to expose corruption and criminality or if it was a manifestation of a battle for power in the police.
Sibiya said the press conference was all about the succession battle.
He accused Mkhwanazi of playing the country.
