KZN Hawks boss urged Cat Matlala to litigate against SAPS

Witness X statement also shows that Matlala had sent Senona a “strictly confidential memo” that contained President Cyril Ramaphosa’s details.
Matlala also told a North West businessman, Suleiman Kareem, that he was shocked to learn that suspended minister Senzo Mchunu is the one who ordered an investigation into his Medicare tender which was later cancelled due to irregularities
"I am shocked to hear that the minister is the one who instituted the probe against my company," wrote Matlala, in which Kareem responded: "I don't think so Mr C, I think we should see him together."
Matlala then instructed Kareem to inform him once Mchunu is free.
Matlala later texted Kareem to meet so that they can speak to someone in a higher position at Sars, and days after the date they had set to meet, he forwarded to Kareem hundreds of forms from SAPS authorising medical surveillance for named police officers, which he referred to "purchased orders".
Matlala's company, Medicare24, secured a R360m contract to provide health services to SAPS employees in 2024 but was later cancelled by national police commissioner Fanie Masemola, who cited procurement irregularities. Masemola also alleged that the contract was awarded under questionable circumstances. The SAPS has since launched an investigation into the awarding of the contract.
According to KZN provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Mchunu was influenced by drug syndicates to dissolve the political killings task team (PKTT).
The directives to disband the PKTT came days after police raided the property of Matlala, who has since been named as a member of a drug cartel that deals with drug distribution, contract killings and cross-border hijackings, among other things.
WhatsApp messages retrieved from the phone of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala have revealed that a provincial head of the Hawks advised him to seek legal advice to challenge SAPS for the cancellation of his multimillion-rand police contract.
The messages were presented at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday during the testimony of witness X, which was read into the record by evidence leader Adv Adila Hassim.
According to the chats in May 2025 – same day Matlala’s R350m Medicare24 contract was cancelled – KZN Hawks boss Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona sent Matlala a message of the news article about the matter. This was followed by a text which read: “This is so sad and it leaves one with no choice but to seek legal advice on this issue with a view to challenge this decision.”
Matlala responded: "True, my advocate advised I should make an interdict within 48hours."
Image: Screenshot
Senona replied: "Take them on."
The chats were retrieved after Matlala was arrested in May for the attempted murder of his former partner Tebogo Thobejane.
Head of intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo had previously told the commission that the text will help the commission provide the important context that is necessary for the commission to know and understand the decision to disestablish the political killings task team (PKTT), as well as the manner that decision was sought to be implemented by certain elements within SAPS as well as the ministry of police.
