How UFS paid R1.5m for student accommodation that didn’t exist

A verification process allegedly revealed two empty stands where a 215-room res should have been

By Botho Molosankwe - 15 October 2025 - 14:46
For two years, the University of Free State (UFS) paid Motlatsi Nelson Khalane R1.5m for student accommodation that did not exist, as they had not verified its existence before paying.

Khalane, 31, was only caught when UFS allegedly decided to do a verification process only to find two empty stands instead of the 215 rooms they had poured R1.5m into for two years.

Spokesperson of the Hawks in Free State W/O Fikiswa Matoti said the allegations were that Khalane, through his company, had submitted an application to the University of the Free State’s Qwaqwa Campus to be considered for the provision of student accommodation.

The application was approved, and funds were subsequently paid into his company’s business account between January 2023 and December 2024.
W/O Fikiswa Matoti

"In his application, he claimed to have 215 rooms available to accommodate students.

“During the verification process, the university discovered that the two stands provided in the application stood empty with no rooms built. As a result, UFS suffered a financial loss of more than R1.5m,” said Matoti.The Hawks arrested him on Monday and charged him with fraud.

He appeared at Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where he was granted R5,000 bail.

He is expected at the Bethlehem commercial crimes court on December 11.

Sowetan

