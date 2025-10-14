News

VIDEO | UFS shuts down Qwaqwa campus after violent protests

Closure follows outcry over move to end provisional registration, with student leaders warning of increased barriers for financially struggling students

14 October 2025 - 13:00
The University of the Free State is facing backlash for ending provisional registration for the 2026 academic year.
Image: Facebook/University of Free State

The University of the Free State (UFS) has temporarily closed its Qwaqwa campus and ordered students to vacate the premises within 24 hours following violent protests on Monday night that left several students injured.

This comes after protests erupted over the university’s decision to discontinue provisional registration from 2026, a move student leaders say will exclude poor and working-class students who often struggle to meet financial requirements at the start of the academic year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the university said the closure was necessary “in the interest of the safety of staff and students”.

The institution’s executive management also announced that all lectures on the main campus in Bloemfontein and the South campus have been suspended until further notice.

Students will need to be fully registered once their fees or funding have been confirmed.
UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader

“Only limited movement will be allowed on campus between 7pm and 7am,” the statement added. The university has invited Student Representative Councils (SRCs) from all three campuses to further engagement on the matter.

Videos circulating on social media early Tuesday morning showed students with injuries allegedly sustained during the overnight clashes. Students claim private security used excessive force to disperse the crowds, while the university has yet to confirm details surrounding the injuries.

The university confirmed this week that its council approved the decision on September 26, ending the long-standing system that allowed students to register and start studying while settling their fees later.

“Students will need to be fully registered once their fees or funding have been confirmed,” said UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader.

