VIDEO | Students recount brutal baton, sjambok beatings inside UFS residence

A 19-year-old University of the Free State (UFS) student told Sowetan she can barely walk after being beaten with batons and sjamboks during a protest at the institution.
This comes after days of student protests against the university’s decision to discontinue provisional registration from 2026, a move student leaders say will exclude poor and working-class students.
“I never thought I would be harassed in a place where I should feel safe,” said first-year student Aviwe Gaba.
“We were in the reception area of our residence, Tshimolohong, watching from the door when the bouncers approached. They entered our residence, and we tried to hide, but not all of us could fit inside the toilet. They found us, switched off the lights, and assaulted us.”
From watching protests through residence windows to running for safety inside dorms, some students from the QwaQwa campus said they were brutally assaulted by security officers amid violent clashes on Monday night.
Another student, Sive Ndlovu, shared a similar account. She said she cannot sit upright due to injuries on her back and buttocks.
“There were a lot of them. Two attacked me, and I saw three beating my friend Aviwe,” the 20-year-old student said.
The protests, which began peacefully on October 6, escalated on Monday when students began throwing stones at the campus buildings, breaking several windows. Videos circulating online show injured students and chaotic scenes inside residences.
UFS Qwaqwa SRC president Mcebo Hlatsi said the protest was sparked by the university council’s decision, taken on September 26 to scrap provisional registration starting in 2026 without consulting the student body.
“They communicated the decision on October 3, and we saw that many students will face exclusion next year.
"NSFAS confirmations sometimes come as late as March, and many middle-class students can’t afford registration fees of between R10,000 and R20,000,” said Hlatsi.
He said students initially opted for a peaceful demonstration to demand engagement, but after being ignored, frustration grew.
“On Thursday, students littered the campus as a form of protest, still peaceful. But the university responded by beefing up security, who then started assaulting students. By Monday, there was still no response; instead, classes were moved online. When tensions flared again, security attacked even those who were inside their residences,” Hlatsi said.
He added that several students sustained serious injuries, with some hospitalised, as the campus clinic was closed.
Following the unrest, the university announced the temporary closure of the Qwaqwa campus and instructed all students to vacate within 24 hours. It also imposed restricted movement between 7pm and 7am.
“We are now trying to assist students who need transport home,” Hlatsi said.
Additional reporting by Herman Moloi
